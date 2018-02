Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerians don dey always line up to find fuel tey-tey

Nigeria government don sama warning to di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) make dem clear di petrol queues wey dey for di country capital, Abuja and some other states for di country before Sunday 18 February.

Di government say dem want make di queue clear before dem go start di 2018 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit.

Di Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources na im say dem dey try see how dem go fit leave di price of petrol as N145 per litre, even though di landing cost na N171 per litre.

Nigeria Minister of State for Petroleum Resources wey be Ibe Kachikwu talk say dem want make di queue clear before dem go start di 2018 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit on Sunday as e no go good make international visitors come di country, dey suffer fuel queues.