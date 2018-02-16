Image copyright iStock

Di join-bodi of Tertiary Institutions for Nasarawa state Nigeria don begin strike and dem no sure when e go end.

Di union Chairman, Samuel Bashayi say di strike na because di state government no gree solve dia welfare palava.

Mr Bashayi say di institutions wey dey do di strike na College of Education Akwanga (COEA), College of Agriculture Lafia and Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Lafia.

Di union say dem don tire for di kain I don care attitude wey government dey give dem over di plenty wahala dem dey face for dia institutions.

Mr Bashayi say dem dey wait to hear wetin government go talk about di mata.