Jacob Zuma statue: Why we no go comot am - Rochas Okorocha

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo stste don face hot fire on top di statues wey e pack of African leaders ful di state.

Di governor of Imo state Nigeria, Rochas Okorocha don talk say dem no go comot di statue of former South African President, Jacob Zuma wey dey di state.

Di Imo state government argue say na when Zuma still be South Africa president dem put im statue for di state.

Na inside press release wey Okorocha Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeudo sign on Friday, im claim say dem mount di statue for Imo state because Zuma na strong man wey no go school but e still play big role for South Africa freedom.

Dis Zuma statue dey among di seven odaswey Governor Rochas Okorocha arrange full Imo state capital, Owerri.

Some Nigerians feel say di statue no just make sense and dem enter social media to talk dia mind:

