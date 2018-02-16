Why state of emergency dey Ethiopia

Image copyright Getty Images Image example People don dey protest for Ethiopia since 2017

Government for Ethiopia don declare state of emergency everywhere for di country.

Dis one dey happen just one day after di country Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, resign.

Dem wan use di state of emergency to end all di plenty anti-government protests wey don dey happen for inside di country.

Last year, Ethiopia bin dey state of emergency for 10 months but dat one still no end di protests. Hailemariam say im even decide to comot for office with hope say dat one go fit end di political katakata for Ethiopia.

Government neva talk how long dis state of emergency go last or di kain things wey people no go fit do.