Image copyright RODGER BOSCH/AFP/Getty Images Image example Cyril Ramaphosa win Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to take over as di oga of ANC for December 2017.

Di new South African President Cyril Ramaphosa don nack chest give im people say di country dey enter 'new dawn'.

Mr Ramaphosa wey dey speak for im first state of di nation address talk say im go tackle corruption, chook eye inside di distribution of land mata, im go work on di economy, also create jobs for di youth dem.

"Dis na di year where we go shine eye ontop corruption things for our public institution dem."

"We dey determined say our society go stand with clean hand wey no go look face of people wey dey chop public money, big time criminals dem and also people wey dey thief money wey di poor man work for." Na so im talk.

Although people clap hand give di new president for im speech, no be everybody too send am.

Opposition Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane say di president for fit promise "bolder action" im complain say no be today im don dey hear wetin Ramaphosa promise.

But Julius Malema wey be di oga of di far-left Economic Freedom Fighters party say im ready to give di president "di benefit of di doubt".

Dem swear in Ramaphosa on Thursday after plenty pressure on top Jacob Zuma head by di African National Congress (ANC) party force am to resign on Wednesday.

Trouble start for Zuma after corruption ontop corruption allegation against am no gree stop.

One na say im allow di Gupta family wey dey loaded and wey dem be Zuma paddy dey put mouth for government matter.

Although Zuma and di Gupta dem no gree own up to di allegation.