Image copyright Getty Images Image example No be today sabi people don dey talk say wetin people dey chop fit give dem cancer.

Sabi people for France say make people dey reason well-well before dem dey chop some food wey dem package, because e fit cause cancer.

Di people wey cary out di research na from Universite Sorbonne Paris Cite.

Dem close-mark 105,000 people for like five years, come find out say di more people dey chop dis food dem, di higher dia risk to get cancer.

Wetin be dis extra-packaging food dem?

Food like cake

Small-small pieces of chicken, meat and fish wey dem cook.

Bread and buns wey dem produce plenty.

Sweet snacks wey dem package

Chocolate and sweet dem.

Soft and sweet drinks

Sweet or correct snacks including crisps

Noodles and soup

Food wey dem don already cook come package

Food wey get plenty sugar and oil.

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images Image example Sabi people say e dey generally better to chop more of fresh better food.

Sabi peope don already connect wetin people dey chop to cancer before.

Join-bodi ontop health matter, World Health Organisation too don be say meat wey dem package too dey increase person chance of getting cancer small.

But ontop dis latest report some other sabi people say dem go still need to check am well.

Prof Tom Sanders for Kings' College London say comma dey di way dem define dis extra package food dem.

"Bread wey dem produce plenty, dem say na 'extra-packaging bread' but di one wey one person bake for local bakery no join, as if no be di same ingredients dey inside." Na so im talk.

Di warning na say make people take dis report with caution say make heart no too cut dem sotay dem go start to dey worry demself die ontop di matter sha because dem never stamp am 100% say true true dis kain food dem dey cause cancer.

Although sabi people dem gree say all in all, to dey chop beta food wey pure na im better pass.