Nigeria: 'Boko Haram leader no dey Cameroon' - Army

Di Nigerian Army don deny tori wey dey point say Abubakar Shekau, di leader of some part of Boko Haram, don pick race enter Cameroon.

Local media dey report say na for statement wey Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, di Director, Army Public Relations sign dis weekend, na im di authorities say dem no know where Shekau dey.

Kukasheka say in fact dem dey use all eye, hand plus leg search for Shekau, and dem do even pack N3 million as reward for any better information wey go lead to Shekau arrest.

"E don reach di ear of Nigerian Army say tori dey everywhere, wey dey claim say Abubakar Shekau dey for Kolofata, Republic of Cameroun. Di report even add say one top Boko Haram commander; Abdullahi Bello, alias Abu Zainab, wey di Nigerian Army arrest on February 14, na im talk say Shekau escape go Cameroun."

Di statement add say all dis report no dey true: "di Nigerian Army no arrest anybodi like dat, and we no get any suspect like dat for our hand."

"Di truth be say Nigerian Army no know where Abubakar Shekau dey, dat na why we carry reward wey reach N3 million for better information ontop where im dey."

Kukasheka still say make tori people dey always check well-well with authorities before dem carry publish anything.