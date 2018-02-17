Ghana: Akufo-Addo no want 'illegal fees' for school

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some of di students wey dey go free school for Ghana do march-past for dia Independence day

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo don draw ear warn di heads of Senior High Schools (SHS) say make dem no try to charge any student or parents illegal or unapproved fees wey no dey inside di country Free SHS policy.

Na local media Daily Graphic dey report say di President say any oga or madam wey no hear dis word go chop harsh punishment quick-quick.

Tori be say di President talk all dis one on Saturday 17 February, when e attend di 60th anniversary jollification for Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary, wey dey Koforidua, inside di Eastern Region.

Akufo-Addo say no need for anybodi to try break di rules ecause under di Free SHS policy, government don join hand with di Council and di Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, to pay for all senior high school fees dem.

"Dis na why no headmaster or headmistress, suppose charge any fees wey no even suppose dey ground."

"Government go make sure say we sanction any school head wey try to disobey," na wetin im add.