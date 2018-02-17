Cameroon: US don warn e kontri pipo make deh no go Anglophone regions

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis picture na for Bafut for November 2015 deh take'am

US Embassy for Cameroon don advice e kontri pipo say make dey no travel to Northwest and Southwest just now.

'US embassy don ban e workers for do mission for Southwest and Northwest till 7 March for seka de security situation de region dem", na de alert weh US Embassy put am for e website.

De embassy say make de staff push dia journey ahead for de two region, take good security practice and put ear for know weti di pass near dem.

"Avoid place weh pipo dey plenty, demonstration, listen news for local radio stations dem and follow instruction for local authorities."

De security environment for Cameroon deh unpredictable and things fit bad any taim, na weti US embassy add.

De alert kam three days after President Biya for yi Youth Day message say de situation for Northwest and Southwest don di better.

Before, US don condemn killings for de regions dem, and tok say dialogue na de only way out.

Situation for di Anglophone regions dem start bad when some pipo say deh wan komot form dia own country, Ambazonia, and e reach level weh gunshot enter de mata.

Today plenty pipo don die, government and civilian; plenty pipo wan dialogue, many di pray make peace kam back for de regions dem.