Nigeria: JAMB don find another N83m fraud case
Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) don begin investigate new cases of fraud wey reach N83 million for Kano, Edo, Kogi, Gombe and Plateau states for Nigeria.
Authorities for di exam board say na N31mn dem dey find for Edo state, N20mn for Kano state, N15mn for Plateau, N10mn for Gombe state and N7mn for Kogi state.
Na JAMB dia Head of Information, Fabian Benjamin na im confirm di tori and im say dem no put eye down to make sure say none of dia officials do any wuru-wuru.
Na just last week one clerk wey dey work for JAMB office for Benue state report say snake swallow N36mn from dia office
JAMB don already suspend some of di staff wey dem suspect say get hand for di fraud cases.