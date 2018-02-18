Image example Di British High Commissioner Paul Arkwright don dey work for Nigeria since 2015

British High Commissioner to Nigeria Paul Arkwright and di country Senate president Bukola Saraki don condemn di gunmen attack for Zamfara, northwestern Nigeria where 40 people die.

Mr Arkwright wey dey represent British government for Nigeria, bin carry enter Twitter to demand say all those wey dey involved in di kill-kill must face justice because "people for Borno State don suffer for too long."

Dis na after Mr Saraki sef don tweet say: "I join all Nigerians to condemn di kill-kill of innocent and defenceless citizens of Birane Village, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Dis kind senseless thing no suppose dey happen for our society. Our security agencies must find di people wey do dis thing, and charge dem."

Many Nigerians and government officials don use dia social media to condemn di attack.

Mr Arkwright also chook mouth for di suicide attack wey happen one day after for Borno state where three bombers kill at least 15 people inside one fish market for Konduga, Maiduguri.