One passenger plane wey carry reach 60 people don crash for mountain area for Central Iran.

E never dey clear wetin do di people wey dey inside.

Tori be say di plane come down for Zagros mountain side near di city of Semirom for Isfahan province as e be dey fly for Tehran and Yasuj area for South-West.

One emergency tori person wey say: "all di emergency people dem dey at alert, di plane carry like 50 to 60 passenger dem."

Tori be say bad weather no gree emergency helicopter reach di area where di accident happen.