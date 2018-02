Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe PhD degree na big palava

Image copyright JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP/Getty Images) Image example Grace been get political ambition to take over from Robert Mugabe before dem overthrow am.

Zimbabwe government don arrest di Vice Chancellor of di University of Zimbabwe.

Authorities nack am charge say im carry dash Grace di degree.

As e be so, things no be di same for Robert Mugabe wife and former first lady of Zimbabwe.

First dem comot power from her husband hand and now e be like say dem one collect one doctorate degree when University of Zimbabwe bin give Mrs Mugabe.

Dem award Grace di degree after only some months when she register for di university, meanwhile PhD dey suppose take up to several years to get.

In fact, no be until last month wey people start to dey ginger na im di university dem publish her thesis.

Government dey accuse di Vice Chancellor say im abuse im power but e never dey clear whether dem go charge Grace too.

She bin dey try become President of Zimbabwe after her husband, before dem remove di man last year.