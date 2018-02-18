Image copyright KONSTANTIN VON WEDELSTAEDT Image example Na Aseman Airlines get di plane wey crash

Sixty-six people don die after one plane wey carry people crash for Iran.

Na Aseman Airlines get di plane.

Flight EP 37054 comot Tehran around 05:00 dia local time come disappear one hour later.

Local tori people report say di plane crash for Dena Mountain, 22km from Yasui.

Na 60 passengers, two security men, two flight attendants and two pilot dem na im dey inside di plane.

Di airline talk-talk person Mohammad Tabatabai say: "after dem search di area, we see say di plane crash. Unfortunately na all our loved ones die inside."

Bad weather be no gree emergency helicopter reach di area where di accident happen but Red Crescent send dia team go dia, near Semiron for Isfahan area.

No be today plane dey crash for Iran and di country get planes dem wey don old well-well.

Di country dey try maintain im plane dem even as dem dey face palava ontop di nuclear programme wey dem dey do.