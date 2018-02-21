Image copyright Twitter/Yusuf Buhari Image example Yusuf Buhari get accident for December 2017

Di government of Nigeria don deny di rumour wey dey fly around say President Muhammadu Buhari pickin, Yusuf Buhari don die.

Na President Buhari Special Assistant ontop social media mata, Lauretta Onochie na im open mouth deny am.

Yusuf bin involve for one motor bike accident on 26 December 2017. Dem treat am first for CedaCrest Hospital for Abuja and government bin don come out say im dey do fine.

E don tey wey people hear about di mata only for rumour to start again say im don die.

On Wednesday night, Madam Onochie go ontop twitter to deny am.

Onochie say na shame and very evil thing for people to dey talk dat kain thing say Yusuf don die.