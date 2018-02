Nigeria: Cow no allow plane land for airport

Image copyright Getty Images

Airport authorities for Nigeria don beg passengers say 'make una no vex' after plenty cows waka enter airport, come block plane wey wan land.

Di plane, wey Air Peace get, dey fly come from Lagos go Akure airport for Ondo state on Saturday but e no fit land because plenty cows dey block di runway.

Di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, say dem don clear di cows comot and dem dey sorry say di thing happen.

Di plane don land since and di passengers don go dia way.

FAAN say dis kain thing no go happen again as dem go make sure say dem block di road wey di cows take enter di airport.