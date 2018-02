Image copyright officialemanuella/instagram

Popular Nigerian child comedian Emmanuella don ready to act inside Hollywood film with Disney.

She no talk di name of di film or when dem go show am but she drop small hint about am for social media.

Image copyright officialemanuela/instagram Image example Emmanuella write say she no believe she go fit land dis kain deal quick-quick.

For 2016, she collect award as di best new comedian and princess of comedy for di Afro-Australia Music and Movie Awards for Australia.

She also get millions of subscribers for her Youtube comedy channel.