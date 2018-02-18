Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO

Nigeria don free anoda 475 Boko Haram suspects wey dem carry go court for military base for Kainji, Niger state.

Justice Ministry talk-talk person, Salihu Othman Isah, say dem go do 'proper rehabilitation' for di people before dem send dem back go meet dia family.

Im say dem bin accuse di people say dem join Boko Haram or dey hide information about di group.

Boko Haram attacks don chase more than two million pipo comot house for Nigeria

One young girl with 3-month-old pickin dey among di people wey dem release.

Na her brother carry her go Boko Haram side, come marry am give im friend when she bin dey 11-year-old. Authorities arrest am as she dey try escape from di militants.

Oda people wey dem free na two twin mechanics wey authorities arrest after dem service Boko Haram moto for dia workshop.

Isah talk say government lawyers no get evidence to prove say dis people get hand for Boko Haram mata.

E reach 1,669 people wey don enter di court case wey start October 2017 for four civilian courts inside di military base.

Dem bin release 468 people before after dem talk say dem no get case to answer.