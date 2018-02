Zimbabwe opposition leader: "We suppose be brothers and sisters" - Mnangagwa

Image copyright Reuters

Zimbabwe president don tell im country people say everybodi suppose unite to mourn opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, wey die of colon cancer last week.

Di country do memorial service for Tsvangirai for church for capital, Harare, and plenty supporters of Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) gather outside di church.

Mr Tsvangirai na former prime minister for former president Robert Mugabe government

Tsvangirai die for hospital for South Africa on 15 February at di age of 65 and dem go bury am for im village for Buhera on Tuesday.

President Emerson Mnangagwa visit di family of di former opposition leader to tell dem sorry before di church service start.

Im say "make we come together as brothers and sisters to mourn our former prime minister."

President Mnangagwa hail di late opposition leader Tsvangirai well-well

Mnangagwa talk say e no possible to write di history of di country and dem no go talk all di things wey Tsvangirai do to bring democracy to di country.

Na di former president trouble former president Robert Mugabe pass when im be oga of opposition MDC party.

Mr Mnangagwa replace Mr Mugabe for November 2017 and im don talk say di election wey go happen dis year suppose dey "free and fair."