Togo: Ghana President want settle political crisis

President Akufo-Addo dey Togo today as mediator wey want settle di political crisis between Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé den opposition coalition.

Di meeting today go be part of strategy wey den employ to so say di political tensions wey leave some people dead den others detained go come to an end.

Starting last year, Togo witnessed chaw protests by di opposition coalition who dey call for a return to Constitutional rule for demma country.

In addition to Constitutional rule dem want di imposition of Presidential term limits on office of di President.

President Akufo-Addo already hold one closed door meeting plus Faure Gnassingbe over di political tension for Togo in October, 2017.

Overall dem dey hope say dis meeting go help resolve di political impasse den chart new democratic path give Togo.