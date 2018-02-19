Ghana: Ebony Reigns in family announce date for in funeral

Image copyright Ebony Reigns/Facebook Image example Di singer and others follow for di journey wey only di driver survive

Dem go bury di late Dancehall Artiste, Ebony Reigns on 17 March according to her family.

Tori be say dem announce di date for di one week ceremony wey den take mark Ebony death on Sunday.

Di family no disclose venue for di funeral but dem give assurance say dem go announce am by next week.

Ebony Reigns wey her original name be Priscialla Opoku Kwarteng die for road accident inside for the Sunyani-Kumasi road top Thursday, 8 February; she chop 20 years.

Ghanaians bash politicians since in death which spark outrage over bad roads wey dey Ghana den di chaw accidents wey dey happen sake of that.