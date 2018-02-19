Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di oga for bodi mata inside Delta State say make pipo no fear.

Three pipo don die of Lassa fever, for Delta state, southern Nigeria.Di commissioner for health inside di state Mordi Ononye na im confirm di tori. Im di disease kill three, and 24 odas na im dem dey monitor to know if dem sef get Lassa fever.

Dr Ononye say since 26 January wey di sickness don dey worry di state na im dem don record seven confirm case, but na only three person na im don die.

E add say: "two of di person wey die come from Anambra State. Some of di case of Lassa fever dem send am from Asaba (Delta) go di Institute of Lassa Fever, Irrua (wey dey Edo state). Dem treat di first case and discharge di person."

Wetin Delta state government dey to fight Lassa Fever?

Di state government together with di primary Health Development Agency dey do programme to teach pipo about how Lassa Fever dey spread and dem go fit take prevent am.

E say di Ministry of Health, through dia Rapid Response Team, don dey work hard to control di spread of di disease. Serious case search and tracing of pipo wey don bin get contact with anybody wey di sickness catch, dey go on.

Dr Ononye still say dem don also tell di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for Abuja and dem don join hand with di state to help fight dis sickness.

E advise make pipo no dey fear anyhow, but report any case of Lassa Fever to di nearest health centre.