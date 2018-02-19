Image copyright FACEBOOK/LAURETTA ONOCHIE Image example Lauretta Onochie say Big Brother Naija na adult programme.

Di double wahala for inside di third season of Big Brother Nigeria don make di special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media-Lauretta Onochie chook her mouth.

Onochie say di government no get power to fix or control wetin suppose dey go on for inside di reality TV show.

According to her, di show na adult programme and if any pickin dey watch am, na di fault of di parents and so make anybody no blame her.

She say make parents grow up and protect dia children, and e no dey byforce to watch di programme so any person wey no like am get di choice to use im remote control to change di channel.

Big Brother is an adult programme. If your children are watching it, it's your fault, not mine. Grow up & protect your children. It's not also compulsory to watch. Use your remote control and change the channeI. — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 18, 2018

During di weekend na im one video bin spread for social media wey show some kind suggestive movement between two of di housemate - Miracle and Nina - wey bin dey under di cloth wey dem use take cover for bed.

Meanwhile, Big Brother disqualify two house mate wey be K-Brule and Khloe (team Ksquare) during di weekend because of dia behaviour after Biggie don bin give dem three warning strike.

Khloe get warning because she abuse her partner, while tori be say K-Brule bin try to beat-up housemates.

For during Sunday eviction show na Princess, Bitto, Vandora and Dee-One na im viewers evict comot from di house.Dis one come make am total of six housemates wey don comot di Big Brother House since di show start on 28 January.