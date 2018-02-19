Image copyright BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Burkina Faso filmmaker Idrissa Quedraogo

Popular Burkina Faso movie producer Idrissa Quedraogo, 64, don die for Sunday.

Quedraogo produce more than 40 movies for im career wey include 'Tilai', about family pride, wey win award for Cannes Film Festival for 1990.

Film experts and producers all over di world don dey talk how special dis man be, and how dem go miss am.

Another set of people wey go also miss Quedraogo na young movie producers for Nigeria, wey carry am as one of di godfathers for African movie industry.

Image copyright AHMED OUOBA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example People dey wait make cinema for open, during Panafrican Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou

Even though na for im country Burkina Faso and French-speaking West African countries Quedraogo popular pass, im work don carry am travel go all over di world.

Kenneth Gyang, di producer of, 'The Lost Cafe' wey just win award for di 2017 Africa International Film Festival say before movies like Black Panther wey dey sweet black people belle, na movies wey Quedraogo do na im put Africa for world map .

"When l bin dey film school, na francophone filmmakers like Ousmane Sembene, Gaston Kabore and Idrissa Quedraogo full di books we film students read," na wetin Gyang don tell BBC News Pidigin.

Gyang add say: ''When l go film training for Burkina Faso, l jam di great man for Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso capital city."

"First of all na humble person; di way im dey encourage young movie producers and dey push us, just make me give am fresh respect. No be lie say im dey among di people wey don help my career."

Chinedum 'Saint Maxzy, Iregbu' wey be movie producer with Ebonylife TV say, "Idrissa na one baba wey l learn from."

"When l be very young filmmaker, one ogbonge thing wey l fit do be say, l fit tell better tori for movie, wey go different from any other tori wey dey ground and make l no lie, na Quedraogo show me di way."

Another young movie producer, Julius Morno add im own; e say even though old French-speaking African movie producers like Quedraogo no too dey show fine-fine Africa, instead dem dey torchlight rural areas and poor people pass.

"Na dem first start dis movie thing for Africa and e good make movie producers dey show good Africa but also bad things wey dey happen," na wetin im add.