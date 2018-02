Image copyright Getty Images

Despite di order wey Nigeria's minister for state for Petroleum , Ibe Kachikwu order say make NNPC clear di long queues wey dey fuel station for di capital, some petrol station for di capital, Abuja, still get small queue.

People wey go government petrol station go queue say di time dem dey spend dia don reduce.

But some private stations no dey even sell fuel at all.

Na since December 2017 fuel scarcity palava start to hama Nigerians so dia Christmas and New Year celebration no pure at all.

Mr Kachikwu bin tell NNPC to make sure say fuel queues disappear before weekend.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Many places still dey wey fuel scarce for big cities like Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt

We still dey suffer for motor

But some people wey follow BBC Pidgin yan for Nyanya for Abuja talk say na transport be di main wahala wey dis scarcity cause because now, dem dey pay plenty money for transport.

Some say dem fit stay under sun for over two hours dey wait for motor as di one wey dem dey get, di money too high.

Danjuma Isah say before, im dey pay 600 Naira as transport to enter town but now na 900 Naira.

E say dey thing wey dey pain am pass be say sometimes dem go wait for motor for 2 hours under sun before dem motor enter.

"Wen dis government come power dem promise say dem go make life easy for us but before we know it, dem carry fuel price go up.

Government suppose find solution to dis problem.

Anoda resident for di area wey be Daniel say even though fuel don dey, transport fare still high.

"Since I dey inside sun dey look for motor to go work, government must increase fuel supply."

Some motorist wey we talk to say true-true fuel queues don dey disappear from some filling stations.

Gabriel Lawrence say im dey happy because e no dey waste im business time on top long queues for filling stations again.

But e add say while fuel price no increase for Abuja, places like Kogi state worse because im buy one litre for 250 naira.