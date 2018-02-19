South Africa Budget go get tough decision

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cyril Ramaphosa talk say e go take tough decision on top money matter for im State of di Union address

South Africa finance ministry go release di 2018 budget on Wednesday wey dem hope say go solve dia money palava.

Dem bin dey try reduce di income wey dem dey get and di gap wey dey di income. For di 2017-2018 financial year, di country find say dem get $4.36 billion as revenue gap.

New President Cyril Ramaphosa dey try repair di economy but sabi people say to increase tax na di way.

But e never too clear who go announce di budget give law join bodi even as talk-talk dey waka say Ramaphosa go do reshuffle for im cabinet so e no too sure for Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba.

But im talk-talk person say no mata wetin happen before Wednesday, nothing go stop di tough choices wey Ramaphosa don dey talk.