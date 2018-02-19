Farmers for Borno don dey arrange for rice pyramid

Image copyright iStock Image example Borno state na one of di main states wey dey produce rice for Nigeria.

Farmers for Maiduguri, Borno state, Nigeria don ready to do rice pyramid where dem go keep all di rice wey dem harvest for dis cropping season.

E reach 18,000 farmers wey don collect help from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under dia Anchor Borrower program for di state.

Dis Anchor Borrower na Federal Government agriculture program to help farmers make dem dey plant rice well well.

Upon all di wahala wey di farmers face for di planting season like Boko Haram wey dey bomb anyhow and insects wey dey chop dia plants, dia harvest still plenty.

Borno state na one of di main states wey dey produce rice for Nigeria.