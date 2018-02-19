No jobs for Nigerians wey dey China - Diplomat

Image copyright AFP/getty Image example Nigeria and China dey do business together well-well.

Nigeria Consul-General for China Wale Oloko don tell young Nigerians wey wan travel go China for greener pastures, say work no dey for dem.

Oloko say e hard well-well for Nigerians wey no get handiwork to get job for China so e beta make dem go oda countries.

According to di Consul-General, di kain Nigerians wey dey quick get work for China na those wey sabi do things wey no dey common like artificial intelligence and technology.

Oloko say, "China get population of 1.4 billion and dem go first settle dia own citizens before dem look oda pipo face."

Another thing wey fit make am hard for Nigerians to get work for China na di language wahala.

Oloko say China dey very okay for Nigerians wey dey come di country for business, school or visiting.