Image copyright iStock Image example Farmers for Southern Nigeria no get anything to fear because rain dey always fall for dia.

Di Nigerian Meteorological Society (NIMET) dey predict say di kain harvest wey farmers for Nigeria go get dis 2018 go dey yanfu-yanfu.

Di meteorologist dem say na because of rain wey begin dey fall for di country since beginning of February.

All di farm crop dem wey get season go do well-well dis year because of di rain.

Di Presido of NIMET Prof. Clement Akoshile tell farmers make dem no say because of dis rain wey dem dey enjoy, dem no go come prepare for dry season.

Akoshile say di amount of rain wey go fall for southern Nigerian go plenty pass di one wey go fall for di north.