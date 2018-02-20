Nigeria carry 11th for infant mortality rate - UNICEF

Image copyright Getty Images

Di United Nations Children Fund, join bodi ontop pickin dem matter don release new report wey put Nigeria for number 11 for inside country where newborn pickin dey die.

For Nigeria new infant mortality rate na 29 deaths per 1,000 births.

Some of di things wey dey make newborn pickin die when dem just born dem na poverty, poor hospital treatment and even war.

Di report show say di number of newborn pickin wey dey die for Nigeria don reduce but di country go need do more if dem wan reach di Sustainable Development Goals.

UNICEF say sub-Saharan Africa na number 8 of di 10 most dangerous place where mama fit born pickin.