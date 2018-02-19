Why Lagos no wan make you dey use cash pay tax again

Image copyright Lagos State government @followlasg

From 1st of March 2018, no more cash payment of tax for Lagos.

Na wetin di Lagos Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, talk on Monday for after im pay im land use charge money for Opebi branch of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

Government say tax payers go now pay all kinds of money through ATM and online transfer at their own time plus say di process now na every day, anytime, including weekends.

Governor Ambode say di levels na to improve di wey dem dey serve people wey dey live inside 'Lasgidi' and e go block all holes where tax money waka pass loss.

But Lagos don ready for Cashless tax payment?

"E go difficult small, because no be everybodi dey like to pay tax and dem go want to know wetin dem suppose pay, or abi na di ATM or phone transfer go tell dem dat one?'

Opeyemi Agbaje wey be sabi person for tax matter inside Lagos na im talk dis one give we tori person Daniel Semeniworima on top dis mata.

Agbaje say make di government use both cash and cashless payment system to collect tax at di same time, so dat dose wey dey find am difficult to pay go fit still ask question.

Di ogbonge government for di country through di Central Bank of Nigeria bin don introduce cashless policy since 2012 wey go reduce di way cash dey circulate for public.