'We go sell all di corrupt property we recover' - Nigeria President

Image copyright Instagram @bayoomoboriowo Image example President Buhari get 4 agenda; Corruption, Economy, Security and Employment

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari on Monday talk say "we go sell all di national property wey we recover from people wey mismanage and misuse dem and put back di money we take sell am inside di country purse."

President Buhari make dis promise give people wey represent some social groups wey visit am inside Daura Emirate.

Im talk say im government go continue to pursue anti-corruption campaign according to di law to protect di money and property wey belong to all Nigerians.

Wetin di President talk on Monday dey come days after im say 'I go carry Nigeria go di next level'.

Di President also talk say im no go allow repeat of wetin happen for 1980s when dem return property wey di military government bin seize because of di mago-mago wey dey inside back to some corrupt oga dem.

Alhaji Mohammed Saleh, wey be di spokesman of di groups, praise President Buhari for di kain policy and programme dem wey don create employment to thousands of young Nigerians under di Social Investment Programme.