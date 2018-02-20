Image copyright AFP Image example Boko Haram militants say dem wan make one Islamic state inside northern Nigeria

Schoolgirls and teachers for di north-eastern area of Nigeria don escape attack ontop boarding school by Boko Haram jihadists, na wetin witnesses dey talk.

Dem say di militants land with pick-up trucks inside Dapchi town for, Yobe state, on Monday evening, begin dey shoot anyhow, dey blow explosives up and down.

Na all dis noise wake, workers and students, and na there dem pass take run for dia life.

For April 2014, Boko Haram kidnap more than 270 girls from one school inside di north-eastern town of Chibok.

Residents and civilian militia for Dapchi say dem believe say di jihadists bin get plan to kidnap schoolgirls for dia town too.

As dem see say di school dey empty, di militants pack wetin dem like from di building.

Dem no support media player for your device Teacher wey dey teach Boko Haram pickins

Tori be say Nigeria dia security forces - wey join waka with military jets - later stop di attack.

Last September, group of over 100 of di Chibok girls wey Boko Haram bin kidnap get dia freedom, see dia families again for party inside di capital Abuja.

Most of dis group of girls na May dem release dem, as part of one kain prisoner exchange deal wey Boko Haram do with di Nigerian government sotay dem release five Boko Haram commanders.

But more than 100 schoolgirls still dey for Boko Haram hand, and nobodi know where dem dey.