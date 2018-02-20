Liberia: George Weah don start first official waka outside Africa

Image copyright AFP Image example George Weah first be senator for Montserrado County for Liberia, before e become President

Liberia new President George Weah dey do im first official trip outside Africa, dia week.

Tori be say na sports and politics na im Weah go put eye and mouth ontop.

Di leader no go enter di Unites States, as many people bin think, as both countries get long relationship. Instead, Weah go first waka go France, where im bin rise to become football star.

Reuters say many French soccer fans know Liberia new leader simply as "Monsieur George" — as celebrity striker wey dey many years for France, dey play for Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille; Weah even play with AS Monaco.

"George (Weah) na French man for im heart and spirit," na wetin one former French ambassador tell local newspaper wey be Journal du Dimanche.

Dis week, President Weah go return to France for four-day visit, less than a month.

On Wednesday 21 February. Weah go meet with President Emmanuel Macron and big-big sports personalities.

Tori people say di talk-talk fit be about how dem go launch fund wey go put money inside sports for Africa.