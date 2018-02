Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai

Zimbabwe don ready to give former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai ogbonge burial for im hometown for Tuesday 20 February.

Di long-time opposition leader for di Movement for Democratic Change - Tsvangirai (MDC-T) die last Wednesday for South Africa, after im lose im fight-fight with colon cancer.

For dis Tsvangirai final waka for 1100am GMT, authorities dey expect thousands of people to show for Humanikwa Village, Buhera wey dey Manicaland, east Zimbabwe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga dey among di VIPs wey don talk say dem go must show for di burial.

Di Tsvangirai family announce say dem go bury dia papa next to im first wife, Susan, as dis na im wish before im die.

Image copyright AARON UFUMELI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Morgan and first wife Susan Tsvangirai go dey buried next to each other

Susan Tsvangirai bin die for motor accident for 2009.

As leader of di biggest opposition party for Zimbabwe, Tsvangirai give president Robert Mugabe plenty headache.

Mugabe headache come enter chest pain wen Tsvangirai become di first person wey go beat am for election for 2008, and dis one force Mugabe to share power with Tsvangirai after di second-round enter k-leg.

Meanwhile, senior MDC-T party leaders, Nelson Chamisa, Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe don already dey battle who go takeover from Tsvangirai as party leader.

As things dey, Nelson Chamisa na di acting party leader until di MDC-T do election.