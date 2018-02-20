Nigeria: 5 Times wey bird and cow don affect flight

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Birds and cows don dey worry operations for airport well-well

Di Federal Airports Authority of Nigerian (FAAN) don suspend di head of Aviation security for Akure Ondo State, after cows no allow aeroplane to land on 17 February.

No be today wey animal don stop plane to land for airports for Nigeria. Chairman of Airline Operator of Nigeria, Noggie Meggison talk for 2016 say di operators lose 30 engines because of bird strike wey happen for 2016.

Dis na di different times wey bird and cows dem spoil flight

For July 2005: Air France Airbus 330 from Paris jam 50 cows by 4:30am for Port Harcourt International Airport. Seven cows die, and Aviation Minister dat time Isa Yuguda give order make dem shoot any animal wey dem see for di airport; tori de say dem shoot three cows down dat day.

May 2011: Arik Air flight W3 596 from Owerri do emergency landing for Lagos after birds enter di plane engine; dat na di fourth time bird strike affect Arik Air dat year.

November 2016: Cows no gree Air Peace plane land for Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri so e dey fly around di airport until dem drive di cows dem comot.

February 2017: Bird strike hit one engine for Qatar Airways Airbus A330 wey dey go Doha from Lagos. Dem get do about-turn to Lagos after take off, check well-well, come continue without wahala.

April 2017: Dana Air flight from Lagos to PH return to Lagos ontop bird strike, though di plane lose im engine, after birds jam am as e take off.

Di General Manager, Corporate Affairs for FAAN Henrietta Yakubu say di agency know all di things wey dey happen for some airports because of security, and dem dey try improve security.

She say: "we apologise for wetin happen, we say our security people quick-quick drive di cows so dat di plane go land well. FAAN dey work to so everything wey concern dis mata no go happen again'

Mrs Yakubu add say joint patrol arrangement wey involve military officers, Police and aviation security go dey for dia airports.