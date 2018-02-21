Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Leaders from West Africa dey also do ECOWAS summit every year make dem use am to talk matter wey dey affect di region

How West Africa go begin use single currency, na wetin go dey di mouths of leaders of countries for di region as dem wan meet for Ghana today 21 February.

Di Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) wan hold di Presidential Task Force meeting for Accra, wey be Ghana dia capital.

Dem go hold am for di Accra International Conference Centre, and na Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo go be di chairman of every-every.

Tori be say all di Heads of States of West African countries go show face, including Presidents of Nigeria, Niger and di Republic of Cote d'Ivoire.

Dem no go waka alone, as di governors of central banks and foreign minister for dis countries go dey dia.

Di main matter for ground na talk-talk on how di leaders go make sure say di "ECOWAS single currency Programme" go begin by 2020.

Wetin dis one mean be say if dia plan succeed, then all di West African countries go begin use one single currency.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Nana Akufo-Addo win di incumbent president John Mahama for di 2016 election

Roads go dey closed sef

As e be so, local media dey report say some major roads for Accra go dey closed for some time.

Na for statement from di Accra Regional Police Command announce say di roads include di Osu Cemetary Traffic Light wey dey di Castle Road to AU Circle, and di close-close go even reach di Independence Avenue and di area wey dey around di AU circle.

"We dey beg everybodi to join hand with di police to make sure say we fit manage traffic. Any palava wey dis levels dey cause we no dey happy about am," na wetin di statement add put.