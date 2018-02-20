Image copyright Getty Images Image example Alcohol get part for many celebrations and even some traditions for Africa

Di Drunkards Association of Ghana dey go Germany for October to represent dia country for Beer festival wey dem dey call Oktoberfest.

Di group president Moses Onyah say na because of dia activities, dat na why di people for Europe don invite dem.

"E sweet us for belle as German government recognize us, even though say dem dey condemn us for Ghana", na so im talk for KOFI TV.

Di Oktoberfest for Munich na one of di biggest festivals dem for di world, and na like 6.4 million visitors dey come every year.

Na Munich di beer festival go happen from September 22 to October 7 and di drunkards from our country dey hope to make Ghana proud.

Onyah say dis one wey dem dey go open no be only investors wey e bring alone but e go strengthen Ghana relations with Germany.

Di Drunkards Association president add say dem dey promote responsible drinking and "we go carry our own local beer go Germany to promote dem."