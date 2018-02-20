Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga

Kenya don stop two opposition activist make dem no travel abroad because court never return dia passports, dat na according to immigration authorities.

Di government suspend di passport of senator James Orengo and Jimi Wanjigi, wey be supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Di reason for di suspension no clear, and di Interior ministry no talk anything na wetin Reuters dey report.

Dis one fit cause more wahala for di government as people don dey say dem dey try to silence di opposition after di elections wey happen last year, and as Odinga do im byforce inauguration last month as President.

Kenya government bin close three private television station wey plan to show di inauguration live - ontop of dat one, dem deport di main opposition lawyer sef wey make people vex well-well for di Chief Justice.

Kenya get di richest economy for dia region, wey dey make plenty people from different parts of di world to dey go dia, but all dis court mata dey worry right activists dem and diplomats.

Diplomats from different countries sef don condemn Odinga inauguration.