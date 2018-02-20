Madonna: My son na im go be Malawi future president

Image copyright Ian Gavan/Getty Image Image example Pop singerMadonna adopt four pickin from Malawi.

Pop star Madonna don call her son- David Banda, "di future president of Malawi," inside di tweet wey she use take praise im pickin wey be 12-year-old.

Di US singer get six children, and she adopt four of dem from Malawi.

Di singer bin get palava with Malawi authorities.

For 2013, Malawi accuse Madonna say she dey "bully officials from di country", dem say she dey lie, add money join about her contribution to di country and want make dem give VIP treatment.

Meanwhile, Madonna manager accuse Malawi government say e get "bad belle" against her charity wey dey help di country, and wey she open di same year she adopt David.

Last year, Malawi give Madonna permission to adopt two more pickin, and she be mama to twin baby girls Esther and Stella Mwale.