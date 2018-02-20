Image copyright Getty Images Image example Federal Government no know wia Nnamdi Kanu dey since dem grant am bail last year

Di Federal High Court for Abuja don allow separate trial for leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu. Justice Binta Nyako na im give di ruling.

Kanu wey dem no know wia im dey since September last year, dey face five count of treasonable felony along with four other pro-Biafra people - Chiderebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi and Bright Chimezie.

Di government lawyer, Shuaibu Labaran say as Kanu no dey, e dey frustrate di way di trial dey progress, come say make di court separate di charge against Kanu from di ones wey dey against im co-defendants.

Di other defence lawyers, including Kanu lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, no oppose am. Justice Nyako come grant di request 'to meet justice for di case,' then come fix March 20, 21 and 22 to start di full trial of di four Pro-Biafra agitators but for Kanu she put am for March 28.

Many people for south-east Nigeria follow dey support say dem wan comot for Nigeria

Wetin be di charge?

Federal Government say Kanu and im co-defendants with other people wey dem never catch for 2014 and 2015 for Nigeria and London, plan among demsef to broadcast for Radio Biafra wey dem monitor for Enugu and other places. Dem say dem prepare some states for south-east and south-south Nigeria and some communities for Kogi and Benue State, say dem go comot from di Federal Republic of Nigeria go form dia own Republic of Biafra, say by dis dem commit offence wey get punishment under Section 516 of di Criminal Code Act, Cap C38 Laws of di Federation of Nigeria, 2000.