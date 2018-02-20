Special Prosecutor: Ayine chop 'asala' after in protest while parliament approve Amidu

Image copyright President Akufo-Addo/Facebook Image example Parliament don approve Martin Amidu

Members of Parliament for Ghana endorse Martin Amidu in as Special Prosecutor for after di nominee in vetting last week.

Speaker Mike Oquaye dawg di court action wey Dominic Ayine raise for di floor, give di house green light make dem debate 'Killer Nkuto' as Special Prosecutor.

According to Professor Oquaye, "if mere filing of writ in any court for stop parliament from doing demma work, then di courts go control Parliament."

He explain further say Dr Ayine no fit convince am say legal matter dey court so Parliament no fit do demma work.

Dr Dominic Ayine dey argue say Martin Amidu chop 66 years which be more than di age of employment for di public service, so he no dey qualify for di job.

Members on di appointments committee already approve Mr Amidu in nomination as Special Prosecutor through unanimous decision. Except di Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini who object to am sake of he believe say Mr Amidu no be suitable for di job although he be competent.

Office of di Special Prosecutor be one of President Nana Akufo-Addo in campaign promises which he want take fight corruption for Ghana.