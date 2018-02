Togo President want release 45 out of 92 detainees after political talks

Image copyright MATTEO FRASCHINI KOFFI Image example People wey dey do I-no-go-gree waka for Togo last year September

Togo President Faure Gnassingbe sign for di release of 45 out of ninety-two 92 detainees for demma involvement in political demonstrations for di country, after political talks.

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo lead di Gnassingbe government den 14 Coalition of Opposition parties make dem talk about how dem go settle di political tension for Togo.

Although di meeting end without any major decision on di return to 1992 Constitution den presidential term limits, dem make some progress in di area of detainees.

Some seven people wey dem imprison sake of demma involvement for di 2013/2014 market fire riots go go Court make dem consider bail application give dem on 21st February, 2018.

Di people wey remain after dem take part for various demonstrations also go enter court make di judiciary handle demma case individually. Dis be information wey dey inside communique wey dem release after di political talks.

Meanwhile, di Coalition of 14 opposition parties agree say dem go suspend demonstrations, as dem dey wait di other outcomes of di dialogue.

All participants agree say make dem adjourn proceedings to another date which be suitable to di key stakeholders so say dem fit continue di discussions.