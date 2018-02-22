Image copyright Twitter - @DanaAir Image example Dana Airline don enter people mouth well-well recently

Di Nigeria Accident Investigative Bureau say di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN no suppose talk wetin dem talk, afta Dana aeroplane land enter bush for Port Harcourt International airport on Tuesday evening.

Tunji Oketunbi wey be talk talk person for di Accident Bureau, tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Daniel Semeniworima say e go take at least 14 days to torchlight why di Dana plane run enter bush.

"E no good to just conclude... we don already send awa pipo go Port Harcourt to investigate di mata as we still dey investigate di first one wey happen for Abuja on 4 February," im talk.

Im say accident fit happen to any plane, in fact na everyday accident dey happen to aeroplane everywhere for di world, but di thing be say if anoda Dana aeroplane get accident again, e fit cause bad market for dem.

"Even Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority - wey be di ogbonge government office wey dey register aeroplane wey fit fly for Nigeria, dey chook eye for dis two accidents wey Dana don get inside two weeks."

Wen di accident happen both Dana Air and FAAN release statement wey say na because of di weather, na im make di plane run pass runway come land for inside bush.

Heavy rain bin dey fall di time wey di plane bin land for Port Harcourt.

Image copyright Dana Air Image example Dana airline begin carry passenger fly for Nigeria on 10 November 2008

One passenger wey bin dey di Dana plane say fear bin catch am and everything happen "quick-quick."

Im say "passengers inside di plane bin first think say dem don land safely. But instead of di plane to reduce speed, e still dey run with force until e enter bush. We jam di iron barb wire dem wey dey di airport until we enter bush."

Na for 2014 Dana plane bin gbosa crash for Iju- Ishaga Community for Lagos kill 153 passengers wey dey inside and 10 persons wey di plane jam for ground.