Dana plane don land for bush for Port Harcourt

Image copyright Pepple Noble Image example Picture of di plane where e land for bush inside di airport

One Dana plane wey dey go from Abuja to Port Harcourt, south-south Nigeria, run pass runway come land inside bush for di airport for Omagwa.

Dem bin get to remove passengers wey dey inside di plane from inside di bush wey e land. People wey sabi say no bodi injure as e happen.

E never too tey wey door from one of dia planes from Lagos to Abuja fall comot.

Dana bin get crash for 2012 wey kill 153 passengers for Lagos.

Di General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Henrietta Yakubu, confam say wetin happen.

"One Dana aircraft wey im number na 9J0363, wey dey fly from Abuja to Port Harcourt airport run pass di Port Harcourt runway.

"E be like say na heavy rain, wey carry strong breeze and storm for Port Harcourt, na im cause am.

"Nobodi wound, all di passengers on board dey carry dem comot."