Image copyright Getty Images

Herdsmen for Ekiti State, Nigeria don do traditional oath to swear say dem no go do kill-kill for di State and di South West region at all-at all.

Dem dey do dis kain oath say di gods go punish anybodi wey no follow wetin dem don plan and na di Sarkin Fulani of Kwara State, Alhaji Ardo Mairero arrange am for di herdsmen.

For di place where dem do di oath, dem gree say: "all herders must take ear to hear word on top anti-grazing plus all other laws for di land."

Dem also show paper wey di state Governor, Ayodele Fayose sign through di office of di Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi.

For di paper, Adeslusi say: "something wey important pass for di peace meeting na di traditional oath wey dem do with kola nuts say dem gree say all di herdsmen for Ekiti no go do anyhow or dey enter person farm anyhow."

"Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and im people no go support any kain kill-kill wey dey happen," na another thing wey dey di paper.

Dem still drag ear warn all herdsmen say all kain attack dem must stop for host communities, as dem warn dem say anybodi wey cause palava go see di red-eye of di law.

Everybodi also gree say make Ekiti people no dey find herdsmen trouble.

People wey show for di matter na di representative for di Emir of Kano Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau; di National President, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Mohammad Kiruwa; Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, and oda people for Miyetti Allah and zonal leaders.