Nigeria: Petrol scarcity fit 'tie two wrapper' as DAPPMAN wan strike

If Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria strike, na means say di petrol scacity don tie double wrapper be dat.

Double wahala fit dey come ontop petrol scarcity for Nigeria, as di Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) don dey ready to strike because of di N650bn debt wey dem say government dey owe dia members.

Di association don give Nigeria federal government 14-day deadline make dem go pay di money.

Dis money na di subsidy claims wey before-before government suppose pay DAPPMAN since, and as e be so, dis recent government don inherit di palava.

DAPPMAN also warn say dem go close all dia depots and stop workers make dem no come work, if di government fail to settle di debt within di period wey dem don give.

Di Executive Secretary for di Association wey be Mr Olufemi Adewole, wey bring out statement for Lagos say dia members no get any other choice of how dem go take solve di palava of debt wey dey plenty more-more, as dem dey borrow to pay workers.

E say dis one na im make stop di staff from work.

Mr Adewole also say dem don bin write letter go give presidency on 24 January, but government no gree do anything to help di petroleum marketers.

Tori be say if DAPPMAN go dis strike, e go add join di fuel scarcity wey don already dey for most part of di country.