Boko Haram attack: Nobodi kidnap any schoolgirl for Yobe - Police

Image example Dis na di school for Dapchi, Yobe state, as authorities go see wetin dey happen after di attack

Commissioner for police for Yobe state, Abdulmaliki Sumonu say Boko Haram no kill or carry any schoolgirl for Government Girls College for Dapchi town.

Terrorists been attack di town on Monday dey shoot gun anyhow sotay dem even carry food sef from di school but everybody see chance escape.

Sumonu tell tori people for Yobe say di terrorist kidnap three men for one community for Geidam Local Government Area after dem attack Dapchi.

Im say so far, nobody dey report say dem carry girls from di school.

"We still dey collect information about di attack, di number girls and everybody for di area," na wetin im talk.