Black Panther don scatter box office record

Image copyright Getty/PA Image example Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o na two actors wey show for di movie

Black Panther don make more than two times di amount of money for e first weekend.

Instead of di $120m experts dem expect say di film go collect for US and Canada cinema dem, di film get bank alert of $242m.

Di movie don become di second-highest film for history wey make money pass for e first four days, after e collect $288m for US and Canada cinema dem.

Black Panther don also become di film wey go make money pass for e first Monday as e chop $40.2m, use am clean mouth.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Film Director Ryan Coogler with actor Lupita Nyong'o for di South Korea premiere

Dis records happy di film director Ryan Coogler sotay im use letter say thank you to people wey go watch di film.

"E dey hard me to show una how happy l dey right now," Coogle talk.

"Thank you for di ogbonge present una don give my team wey make di film."

Skip Twitter post by @MichelleObama Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama don congratulate di team wey make di film.

Di first lady talk for social media say, "I love dis movie".

"Because of una, young people go now see powerful-men wey look like dem for cinema" she talk.