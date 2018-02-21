Image copyright BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don give military, police and other security forces order make dem quick-quick take control of di Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi for Yobe state, north east Nigeria.

Di president give dis order on top tori say '94' schoolgirls don miss after armed militants, wey fit be Boko Haram, go attack di girls' school for Monday.

Di president say im want di military to find di girls.

As part of di order from di Presidential Villa, two senior ministers - Defence and Foreign Affairs - go visit di school for Thursday morning.

Skip Twitter post by @MBuhari I have directed the Military and Police to mobilize immediately to ensure that all the missing girls of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, are found. The Minister of Defence will also lead a Federal Government delegation to Yobe tomorrow, to ascertain the situation. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 21, 2018

Skip Twitter post 2 by @MBuhari I share the anguish of all the parents and guardians of the girls that remain unaccounted for. I would like to assure them that we are doing all in our power to ensure the safe return of all the girls. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 21, 2018

Na di Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, tell State House tori people wetin President Buhari talk.

At di end of di weekly Federal Executive Council meeting for Presidential Villa, Abuja Mohammed talk say, ''Dan-Ali (Defence) go lead special government team wey go include Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign) go Dapchi, see with dia own eyes wetin dey ground for Thursday morning''.

''As soon as we get any information, we go tell una''.

Di Yobe state government don talk say 48 of di 94 students of di school wey miss after di Monday attack don return.

E be like some of di students run comot after di attack and dem still never show for town.